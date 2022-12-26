Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79.

