ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 1.0% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter.

SSO stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

