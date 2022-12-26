Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.33 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $203.26 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00011546 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.74 or 0.07220184 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022881 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,468,068 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

