Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises about 3.9% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 48,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 318,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 184,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 203,709 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

