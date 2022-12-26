Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,198 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.87. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

