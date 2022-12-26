Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,326,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

