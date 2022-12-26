Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,326,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.