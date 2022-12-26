Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 84,326 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 464.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,326 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 469.7% in the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,395,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,428 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 421,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

