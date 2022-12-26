ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $6,702,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 36.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,126 shares of company stock worth $14,520,536 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.01. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $264.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

