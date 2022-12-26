Richelieu Gestion PLC Acquires New Shares in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

LOOP stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Loop Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

