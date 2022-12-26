Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys 200 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $51,302,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

