Richelieu Gestion PLC Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Richelieu Gestion PLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

