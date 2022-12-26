Richelieu Gestion PLC Decreases Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Richelieu Gestion PLC lowered its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $46.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

