Richelieu Gestion PLC Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Chemours comprises 2.3% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned 0.05% of Chemours worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 34,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CC shares. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.