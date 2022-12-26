Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Richelieu Gestion PLC cut its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,663 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned about 0.16% of Li-Cycle worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 454,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,138,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 376,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,972,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,762,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LICY opened at $4.76 on Monday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

LICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

