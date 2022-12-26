Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 2.0% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $145.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

