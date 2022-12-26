Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 330.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.3% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 129,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $141.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

