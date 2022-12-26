Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.3% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

