Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.0% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

