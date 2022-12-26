Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $46,000 Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 184,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $23.10 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

See Also

