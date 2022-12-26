Richelieu Gestion PLC Raises Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,842 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Angi worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Up 9.3 %

Angi stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

