Richelieu Gestion PLC Sells 149 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Richelieu Gestion PLC cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $181.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

