Richelieu Gestion PLC Takes $69,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.82. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

