RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 348.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,265,000 after buying an additional 132,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $198.79.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

