Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 29,634 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

