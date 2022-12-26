Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,642 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $300.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.79. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

