Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 3,770 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
DHR opened at $259.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.