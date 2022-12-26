Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 3,770 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $259.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.