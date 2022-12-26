Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $343.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.91. The firm has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.