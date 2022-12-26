Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

NYSE:TMO opened at $540.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.69 and a 200-day moving average of $542.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

