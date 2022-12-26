Rockland Trust Co. Has $6.30 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.46. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $481.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.