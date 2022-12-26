Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 18,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

