Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,328 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

