Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 3.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.21, for a total transaction of $114,387.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,594.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $256.74 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $350.98. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.37 and a 200 day moving average of $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.