Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4,644.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,846 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

