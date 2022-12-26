Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $267,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.78 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

