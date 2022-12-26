Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes $16.78 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

