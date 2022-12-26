SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.