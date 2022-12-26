Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $177.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

