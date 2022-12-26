Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 3.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $300,591,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

