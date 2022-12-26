Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,896 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.38 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.