Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,631,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.