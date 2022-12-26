Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 440.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

