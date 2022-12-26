Security Financial Services INC. Buys 302 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

ORCL opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

