Security Financial Services INC. Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 296,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 982,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,406 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

