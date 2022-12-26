Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 3,172 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

