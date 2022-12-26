Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.