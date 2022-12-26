Shaker Investments LLC OH Cuts Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in KB Home were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Stock Down 1.0 %

KB Home Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

