Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,267,000 after buying an additional 819,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after buying an additional 563,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,037,797 shares of company stock worth $29,742,640. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

