Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 2.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CoStar Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

