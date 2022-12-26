Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Medpace makes up approximately 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

MEDP opened at $212.73 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.