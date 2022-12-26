Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,196 shares of company stock valued at $29,969,803 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Shares of MPWR opened at $350.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

